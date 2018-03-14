Gayle Manchin speaks out after abrupt firing as West Virginia Secretary of Education and the Arts

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Gayle Manchin hopes her termination as West Virginia Secretary of Education and the Arts this week forces Gov. Jim Justice to move swiftly on a bill that eliminates the secretary’s position, and moves programs within the department to other offices.

She said time is of the essence, as House Bill 4006 dictates all changes happen by June 30 — and some summer programs begin weeks earlier. She is urging him to veto the measure.

“If it forces them to come to a decision sooner rather than later … (my firing) was worth it,” Manchin said.

