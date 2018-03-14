Gayle Manchin speaks out after abrupt firing as West Virginia Secretary of Education and the Arts
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Gayle Manchin hopes her termination as West Virginia Secretary of Education and the Arts this week forces Gov. Jim Justice to move swiftly on a bill that eliminates the secretary’s position, and moves programs within the department to other offices.
“If it forces them to come to a decision sooner rather than later … (my firing) was worth it,” Manchin said.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/03/gayle-manchin-speaks-out-after-abrupt-firing/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register