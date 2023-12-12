Gas outage questions a focus as utilities answer to WV legislators

By Ashley Perham, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The presidents of West Virginia American Water Co. and Mountaineer Gas answered questions from lawmakers about the West Side natural gas outage at a committee meeting Monday morning during December’s legislative interims at the state Capitol.

However, questions about how exactly water got into the gas lines remain unanswered.

The meeting of the Joint Committee on Technology and Infrastructure was called by Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha. Pushkin was affected by the November gas outage on the West Side of Charleston.

Mountaineer Gas has maintained the outage was caused by a WVAW break on Friday, Nov. 10.

WVAW President Rob Burton said his company would not speculate over what caused the outage.

“Until there is a full investigation, prematurely declaring what caused this incident will not be helpful to prevent such an event in the future,” he said.

