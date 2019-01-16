Furloughed employees volunteer at Meals on Wheels of Berkeley

By KELSIE LeROSE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A group of furloughed federal employees volunteered Tuesday with the Meals on Wheels program in Berkeley County in order to give back to the community while out of work.

“We wouldn’t be here without our volunteers,” said Dianne Waldron, program manager of Meals on Wheels of Berkeley County, adding that she was delighted to have the individuals volunteer. “Many of our volunteers have served for over two decades.”

Waldron said there are more than 120 volunteers, which include drivers, packers, kitchen help and board members.

