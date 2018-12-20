Latest News:
By December 20, 2018 Read More →

Fur-ever a penthouse view? Huntington-area shelter dogs flown to new homes in New York

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

From right, Gatha Seldomridge, Courtney Proctor Cross, Rebecca Tomasik and other prepare to load 17 dogs into a plane to transport to New York City Wednesday at Huntington Tri-State Airport. Seventeen dogs from Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter were flown to New York as part of an animal rescue mission.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Lori Wolfe)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — As they sat outside the Huntington Tri-State Airport Jet Center on Wednesday, the 17 dogs that formerly resided at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter had no idea what the future had in store for them.

They had no idea they were about to be fitted into a small plane and whisked off to New York City, where they will meet their new foster families before heading to their new forever homes. They were just happy to be out of their cages and hanging out with friends.

The shelter dogs were sent to Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue, which works to find new homes for animals at open intake shelters across the country. Louie’s Legacy has been taking animals from the Huntington shelter for years thanks to partnerships with local rescue groups One By One Animal Advocates and Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP).

Read the entire article

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.