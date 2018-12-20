Fur-ever a penthouse view? Huntington-area shelter dogs flown to new homes in New York
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — As they sat outside the Huntington Tri-State Airport Jet Center on Wednesday, the 17 dogs that formerly resided at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter had no idea what the future had in store for them.
They had no idea they were about to be fitted into a small plane and whisked off to New York City, where they will meet their new foster families before heading to their new forever homes. They were just happy to be out of their cages and hanging out with friends.
The shelter dogs were sent to Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue, which works to find new homes for animals at open intake shelters across the country. Louie’s Legacy has been taking animals from the Huntington shelter for years thanks to partnerships with local rescue groups One By One Animal Advocates and Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP).
