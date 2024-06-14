Funding for Bill Withers statue nears completion; installation expected in fall

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A statue honoring Raleigh County native and musical legend Bill Withers could be in place in Beckley as early as this fall.

After raising nearly $170,000 over the past three years, Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events said the city wil have enough funds to pay for the statue, which will be placed on the top plaza of the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

Moorefield said she’d love to have the 7-foot bronze statue in place before Beckley’s annual Chili Night, which takes place in October, or by Veterans Day.

“It’s going to be a really nice additional attraction for our community,” she said. “It’s honoring a Beckley musical legend that everybody still hears his timeless songs often on the radio and commercials and movies. They’re just wonderful songs, and it proves to kids that you can follow your dreams and who knows where it will lead.”

This news comes just weeks before the 4th Annual Bill Withers Music Festival, which will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

