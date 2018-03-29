Frontier, union agreement has 100 percent job security for West Virginia workers
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The tentative contract agreement between Frontier Communications and the union representing its West Virginia employees includes 100 percent job security, according to a Communications Workers of America summary of the agreement.
The roughly 1,400 workers of CWA Local 142 were on strike for three weeks, primarily fighting for layoff protection for all employees who will be covered under the new contract. During the strike, Frontier had been offering layoff protection for 85 percent of employees.
Eventually, Frontier agreed to full job security for its employees in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia, and the CWA called off the strike Sunday.
