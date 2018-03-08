Frontier, CWA talks at impasse

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Frontier Communications and Communications Workers of America members in West Virginia are not talking, and it is not known when talks might resume, according to Andy Malinoski, Frontier’s communications manager.

“We would like to talk, but I don’t know,” Malinoski said Tuesday in a telephone interview. “I’m perplexed. I got a call at 12:20 Sunday morning that they had struck. I was surprised.” The contract between Frontier and the West Virginia CWA members expired at midnight Saturday, and union members began picketing Frontier facilities on Sunday. The contract had expired in August, but was extended twice.

