Frontier Communications workers on strike in West Virginia, Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Communication Workers of America (CWA) in West Virginia and Virginia representing Frontier Communications employees went on strike, effective Sunday.

According to a CWA news release, the strike comes after 10 months of negotiation between the union and Frontier and will affect some 1,400 Frontier workers in the Mountain State and in Ashburn, Virginia.

“We have been very clear throughout the bargaining process that our top priority is keeping good jobs in our communities,” said Ed Mooney, vice president of CWA District 2-13, in the release. “Going on strike is never easy. It’s a hardship for our members and the customers who we are proud to serve. But the job cuts at Frontier have gone too far; we know it and Frontier’s customers know it. It’s time for Frontier to start investing in maintaining and rebuilding its network in West Virginia.”

