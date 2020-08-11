Friday is deadline for students to enter W.Va. Art & Poetry Showcase

Release from The Education Alliance

HARLESTON, W.Va. — What is your Hope for a Better World?

Students have until Friday, Aug. 14, to enter the W.Va. Art & Poetry Showcase to share a vision for a better world during COVID-19.

The Art & Poetry Showcase is presented by The Education Alliance, Bob Burdette Center, and Step by Step. Funding for this project was generously provided by the West Virginia Humanities Foundation, the City of Charleston, and the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.

The showcase will provide students with the opportunity to put their thoughts and feelings on paper. Students can enter a drawing or poem. Students can practice in a sketch pad or journal and then complete your final product on the entry form.

Each student may submit one project. Poems should have a minimum of 25 words and maximum of 250. All projects must be original ideas and created entirely by the student. Any project that depicts copyrighted images will be rejected.

Check out the following examples from Paula Kaufman:

See the forms at the bottom of this post or visit these links to download contest materials:

Entry form: Student Entry Form

Contest Flyer: Contest Flyer

Complete the following steps:

STEP 1: LEARN

Watch the video from West Virginia artist, teacher, and writer Paula Kaufman to learn about the art and poetry showcase.

*Paula Kaufman graduated from South Charleston High School in 2006. After, she taught in Japan, Palestine, Maine and West Virginia. She is a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar. She is also a painter and poet. Her poems have appeared in many literary journals. Her poetry book, “Asking the Stars Advice,” was published in 2018. Her art may be seen on her instagram: paulakaufmandesigns.

STEP 2: CREATE A PROJECT

STEP 3: SUBMIT YOUR PROJECT

Deadline: August 14

Submit the entry form to your afterschool contact by August 14th. Make sure you include your name, grade, county and a title of your project on the form.

STEP 4: VOTE

Time frame: August 24 to 28

Encourage your friends and family to vote for your project at EducationAlliance.org/ART. Community members can vote one time between August 24th and 28th.

STEP 5: WINNERS

The top 12 projects will receive a Summer Fun Pack and have their art or poetry featured in The Education Alliance’s 2021 calendar.