Latest News:
By March 4, 2019 Read More →

Free meal program in West Virginia county increases productivity and attendance

By TRAVIS CRUM

The Herald-Dispatch

Cabell County Schools is marking 30,000 free meals served to children this summer as part of the district’s Summer Food Service Program.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Lori Wolfe)

HUNTINGTON — Besides ensuring that all students have access to nutritious breakfasts and lunches, Cabell County Schools’ free school meals program has other bonuses.

Students want to come to school, they are more alert and they are more productive during tasks, said Rhonda McCoy, food service director for Cabell County Schools.

“Just about any teacher you talk to will say that,” McCoy said. “They pay attention better, their attendance records of coming to school have improved, and they are on time to come to school. They tell us there’s lots of benefits since we started this program.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.