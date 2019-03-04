Free meal program in West Virginia county increases productivity and attendance
By TRAVIS CRUM
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Besides ensuring that all students have access to nutritious breakfasts and lunches, Cabell County Schools’ free school meals program has other bonuses.
Students want to come to school, they are more alert and they are more productive during tasks, said Rhonda McCoy, food service director for Cabell County Schools.
“Just about any teacher you talk to will say that,” McCoy said. “They pay attention better, their attendance records of coming to school have improved, and they are on time to come to school. They tell us there’s lots of benefits since we started this program.”
