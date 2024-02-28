Four Lady Indians wrestlers set to compete for State Gold

By Jamie Harris, The Morgan Messenger

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — This coming weekend in Huntington, history will be made at the West Virginia State Wrestling Championships. For the first time ever there will be a girls’ state wrestling tournament going on in conjunction with the boys’ state wrestling tournament. While the boys will start wrestling on Thursday, the ladies will start action on Saturday morning at the Mountain Health Arena.

On Saturday night three mats will be ran for the championship finals for the Class A/AA, Class AAA and the girls’ state finals. It has been a long time coming but women’s wrestling in West Virginia is coming full circle.

Four Berkeley Springs Lady Indians wrestlers will enter the state tournament with dreams of a state title or placing in the top six and earning all-state honors. Senior Lilly Morgan, junior Delilah Rhoten and freshmen Bailee Diehl and Willow Rhoten will all have tough draws in their respective weight classes but all four are very capable of advancing to Saturday night’s championship finals.

