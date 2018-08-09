Latest News:
Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Ketchum plea hearing set for Aug. 23

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Menis Ketchum is scheduled to appear in court later this month to plead guilty in relation to misuse of state money and property.

Ketchum, 75, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced July 31. U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver set Ketchum’s hearing for 11 a.m. on Aug. 23.

A federal wire fraud conviction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/ketchum-plea-hearing-set-for-aug/article_a40112f2-3996-5070-ae7d-823c0d2a1bf2.html

