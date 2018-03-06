Former State Superintendent Henry Marockie of Wheeling recalls brokering deal to end 1990 strike

By HEATHER ZIEGLER

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — In 1990, an 11-day teacher strike in West Virginia ended on a promise and a pay raise.

Henry Marockie of Wheeling was the state schools superintendent who worked with legislative leadership and leaders from the West Virginia Education Association and the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers to broker the deal that brought teachers and school service personnel back into the classrooms. Teachers that year went on strike on March 7, and the strike ended March 17.

Marockie, now retired, said he worked on a plan to get teachers back to work for six days before then-Gov. Gaston Caperton approached him.

