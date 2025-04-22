Former Pleasants County assistant prosecutor Wolfingbarger appointed as West Virginia PEIA director

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON – A former Pleasants County assistant prosecuting attorney will now lead the state agency responsible for health care coverage for West Virginia’s public workers.

In a press release Friday, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced that Brent Wolfingbarger will be the new director of the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency, or PEIA. Wolfingbarger succeeds acting PEIA director Jason Haught, who was serving in the interim following the resignation of previous director Brian Cunningham in January.

“With an impressive professional background and deep experience working in West Virginia, I have every confidence in Brent Wolfingbarger to lead PEIA and tackle the challenges currently facing the agency,” Morrisey said in a statement.

Wolfingbarger served Morrisey in his previous role as West Virginia Attorney General. Wolfingbarger has been an assistant attorney general since 2020, leading the office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. He also served from 2011 to 2016 in the U.S Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General as deputy director and director of that office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

