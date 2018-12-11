Former Healthy Kids and Families Coalition director Stephen Smith jumps Into West Virginia Governor’s race

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The first candidate to jump into the 2020 West Virginia governor’s race believes no politician singularly makes a difference in the world.

“It takes a movement,” said Democrat Stephen Smith of Kanawha County. Smith spoke of his intention to run for governor in 2020 during a stop at the Bordas and Bordas law offices in Wheeling on Monday. Smith, 38, until recently served as director of the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition for the past six years.

