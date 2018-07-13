Former Commerce Department officials testify on RISE West Virginia program

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding heard testimony Thursday from several former officials with a controversial disaster relief program, including one official who was a no-show at an earlier committee meeting.

Mary Jo Thompson, former director of community development in the Department of Commerce, testified under subpoena during the committee’s joint meeting with the Joint Committee on Government and Finance. Thompson was one of two Commerce officials subpoenaed by the committee, including Andrew Mihallik, program specialist with RISE West Virginia. Thompson –along with Russell Tarry, director of the West Virginia Office of Economic Opportunity — was slated to testify before the committee June 26.

