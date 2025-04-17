Former bus driver pleads guilty in Calhoun County school bus accident case

The Calhoun Chronicle

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. — Jeffrey Allen Brannon, a former school bus driver, appeared in court to plead guilty in a case stemming from a tragic 2023 accident that left multiple Calhoun County school children injured.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Anita Harold Ashley, marked a significant development in case 24 – F – 20, which has drawn widespread attention due to the severity of the charges, and the impact on the community.

Brannon, represented by defense attorney Keisha D. May, faced 19 felony counts, including three counts of DUI with serious injury, and 16 counts of child neglect, causing serious bodily harm.

