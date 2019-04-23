For WV Gov. Justice, grants ceremony turns into public forum on bad roads in Marshall County
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Monday ventured into what may be the epicenter of bad roads in the state — Marshall County, where county commissioners earlier this month declared a state of emergency over poor road conditions — and got an earful of complaints from county residents.
The governor was at the Marshall County Courthouse in Moundsville to present more than $1 million in grants for broadband and sewer upgrades. But he spent most of the nearly hour-long meeting fielding complaints from residents, and pledging to re-emphasize efforts to fix roads in the Northern Panhandle county, which has experienced a surge in natural gas production.
Justice told the audience at the event, which was streamed online, that it’s easy to figure out the causes of the terrible road conditions in the county.
