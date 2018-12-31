For Register-Herald managing editor Dawn Dayton it wasn’t all “moonbeams and unicorns”

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — She saw the Women’s Revolution and the advent of the newsroom Mac, the death of the darkroom and the rise of the internet.

When the Ghent gas station exploded, and when the 29 local miners died at Upper Big Branch mine, she helped provide the victims a platform.

Since 1978, Dawn Dayton has observed Beckley and southern West Virginia from her office at The Register-Herald. A respected journalist and editor, the no-nonsense Dayton is well-known for her hatred of “fluff” and her knowledge of Beckley.

