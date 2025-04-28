For baseball and softball association, a time of need is turned into an opportunity

By Nick Henthorn, The Weirton Daily Times

WELLSBURG — Three weeks ago, the Wellsburg Youth Baseball and Softball Association had virtually no money and very little hope following a devastating embezzlement scandal. Without much time before the youth season was supposed to begin, the longstanding youth league seemed to be teetering.

But, as the players, coaches and parents of the Association learned on Saturday, times of need can be opportunities for an even greater good.

With support from local sponsoring businesses and a big boost from the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Pirates Charities, the Wellsburg Youth Softball and Baseball Association kicked off their season on Saturday morning at Betty Carr Recreational Park, following a winding parade where the players of the Thunder Bats, River Monsters, Bitty Battin’ Burritos, Diamond Dogs, Gladiators and Hurricanes marched to the start of their saved season.

Once at the park, the procession was greeted by Pittsburgh Pirates in-game host Joe Klimchak, who oversaw a prize drawing for the players, before Pirates owner and chairman Bob Nutting presented a $15,000 check to the youth baseball association’s president, Joe Pettini.

“It was a misfortune, obviously, a really bad thing that happened,” Pettini said. “We had maybe two months to scrape a season together. Our bank account was completely drained, just nothing.”

