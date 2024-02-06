Follansbee Council hears of air monitoring efforts, needed library repairs

By Warren Scott, The Weirton Daily Times

FOLLANSBEEE, W.Va. — On Monday, Follansbee Council learned of plans by a local environmental group to monitor air pollution from local industries and was asked to assist with repairs to the Follansbee Library.

Frank Rocchio, president of Ohio Valley Environmental Advocates; and Yuri Gorby, a Bethany native and geomicrobiologist with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; displayed one of about 100 air quality monitoring devices to be posted at various places in the Ohio Valley through a $495,301 grant awarded to several environmental groups by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

They said the devices are expected to supplement a smaller number of monitoring devices maintained by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and are equipped to record and transmit data such as levels of pollutants, current wind speed, humidity and other environmental factors.

They noted they also are equipped to collect air samples that can be analyzed within two weeks.

Smaller air monitoring devices have been used by Gorby and others to measure pollutants near natural gas well pads, compressor stations and refineries in other areas.

He said larger monitors in Follansbee and elsewhere can help to establish a baseline for pollution levels before oil, gas and petrochemical industries begin operations locally.

Some residents have expressed concern about air pollution after Empire Green Generation announced plans to operate a plastics recycling plant using a process called pyrolysis.

