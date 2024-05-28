Fly Fishing Festival set in Thomas

By Anthony Gaynor, The Intermountain

THOMAS, W.Va. — Anglers of all skill levels will have a weekend full of free activities an educational opportunities as the inaugural Appalachian Fly Fishing Festival is coming to Thomas.

Thomas will be the center of attention as anglers and outdoor enthusiasts From May 31 to June 2. The festival is being organized by Tyler Waldo and Robby McClung. They brought together their admiration for fly fishing and West Virginia’s natural beauty to create the AFFF. The festival aims to celebrate the local region’s fishing opportunities and natural resources.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to not only offer the chance to learn how to fly fish but also to educate an appreciation for the resources where we live,” Waldo said.

McClung echoed Waldo saying “I’m excited for a reason to fish, to share one of my passions with others, and hopefully to inspire new anglers.”

