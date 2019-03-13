Flu activity ‘widespread’ in WV, health official says
By LORI KERSEY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Flu cases have been up across West Virginia in recent weeks, a health official said Tuesday.
For the past two weeks of available data, flu activity has been “widespread” across the state, said Lauren Spadafora, flu coordinator for the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
That means that, along with laboratory evidence of the virus in the state, flu outbreaks or increased cases of influenza-like illness have been reported in at least half the geographic regions of the state.
