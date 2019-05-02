Florida domestic violence charge dropped against West Virginia DNR director

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The domestic violence case has been dropped against Stephen McDaniel, the director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources who was arrested last month at one of his residences in Florida.

A battery charge against McDaniel, a misdemeanor, was dismissed Monday in an order by St. Johns County court after McDaniel was arrested for allegedly attacking his ex-wife at her St. Augustine home April 6. According to the order, the charge was “erroneously” filed and the judge decreed that the charge be expunged from his record. He was charged in an information on April 23 and agreed to a pre-trial diversion program, but the victim declined to press charges.

