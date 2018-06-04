Floods cause state of emergency in 8 West Virginia counties

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for eight West Virginia counties due to heavy rainfall and significant flooding throughout the area Sunday. In addition to Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan Counties, Hampshire, Mineral, Grant, Hardy and Pendleton were included in the list of flooded counties.

In some areas, residents found their vehicles submerged while streets and riverbanks were filling with water Sunday afternoon. According to the Morgan County 911 Facebook page, multiple road closures were reported due to flooding in the towns of Paw Paw, Great Cacapon and Berkeley Springs. Roughly 25 roads were closed in Morgan County early Sunday morning into late afternoon and approximately 10 roads were closed in Berkeley County due to high water Sunday night.

By 8 p.m. Sunday night, schools in Morgan County were already called off while cleanup and rescues continued into today.

