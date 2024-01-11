FLOODING: High water closes roads, schools

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Area residents woke up to road closures and school closings on Wednesday morning, as weather conditions led to icy roads and flooding throughout the area.

In Randolph County, many motorists were unable to travel to destinations early in the morning. Several roads in the southern part of the county, particularly in the Valley Head, Mill Creek and Dailey area, were closed due to flooding.

Robert Phillips, the Randolph County Office of Emergency Management 911 Center Chief of Operations, told The Inter-Mountain on Wednesday that high water was in issue in several areas.

“The flooding was caused by the rain and snowmelt on Tuesday and overnight,” said Phillips. “Most of the road closings in the county were up in the Mill Creek and Valley Head area. We had the Huttonsville Straight closed, Route 219 at the Tygarts Valley Bridge toward Valley Head closed, the backroads to Mill Creek, Valley Bend and East Dailey closed, and Georgetown Road closed.”

Phillips said as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, all of the aforementioned roads, except for the Georgetown Road, were reopened.

“The only thing we still have closed is the Georgetown Road,” he said. “It’s still impassable.”

Area schools closed on Wednesday included those in Randolph, Tucker, Barbour, Upshur and Pocahontas counties. Students at Tygarts Valley High School and George Ward Elementary in Mill Creek were dismissed early on Tuesday as high winds knocked out power to more than 600 residents in the Valley Head area.

