Flood-damaged West Virginia communities await action

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Will their patience pay off?

That’s the big question nagging Greenbrier County property owners who are still waiting for an alphabet soup of programs and agencies — FEMA, HMGP, RISE — to come through with funding to restore homes and businesses that were damaged or destroyed by a deadly flood in June 2016.

“We’re coming up on the two-year anniversary, and I’m still not 100 percent sure of the criteria and how to get approved,” White Sulphur Springs homeowner Curtis Webb told The Register-Herald last week.

