Flood-damaged West Virginia communities await action

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

Curtis Webb stands with his son Gage next to two mobile homes that were deposited by the flood of 2016 on his property in White Sulphur Springs. The structures are still sitting in Wade’s Creek in Webb’s backyard despite being approved for removal.
(Register-Herald photo by Jenny Harnish)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Will their patience pay off?

That’s the big question nagging Greenbrier County property owners who are still waiting for an alphabet soup of programs and agencies — FEMA, HMGP, RISE — to come through with funding to restore homes and businesses that were damaged or destroyed by a deadly flood in June 2016.

“We’re coming up on the two-year anniversary, and I’m still not 100 percent sure of the criteria and how to get approved,” White Sulphur Springs homeowner Curtis Webb told The Register-Herald last week.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/flood-damaged-communities-await-action/article_bd297e9f-c276-5851-9ea2-1d344a093710.html

