Fix’Em Clinic in Charleston names new executive director of operations

Charleston, W. Va. —The Fix’Em Clinic, a 501c3 nonprofit, spay and neuter facility has a new leader of the pack. Amber Costello, of Charleston, was recently named Executive Director of Operations by the board of directors.

Costello said, “Spay and neuter has always been my passion. To become Executive Director of a non-profit spay and neuter facility is a great opportunity to help people and their companion animals.”

Originally from Portland, OR, Costello graduated from West Virginia State University this spring with a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a focus on marketing. Costello previously worked as the Off-Site Events Coordinator for the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, KCHA.

Board of Directors President Libby Ballard said Costello’s past experience and her charisma set her apart from the other candidates.

“We have confidence in her ability to be successful in partnership and relationship building. Fundraising experience is vital to a non-profit organization like the Fix’Em Clinic. The ability to approach potential funding sources with confidence is vital. The interview team believed [Costello] possesses the confidence and personality to be successful in doing so. She is a person others enjoy being around.”

The Fix’Em Clinic, located at 102 Dee Drive in Charleston, is a program of the Charleston Regional Spay and Neuter Center, Inc. and one of only two approved ASPCA Humane Alliance clinics in the state of W. Va. Adopting the ASPCA’s High-Quality, High-Volume, Affordable Spay/Neuter method, the Fix’Em Clinic is dedicated to lowering the abandoned pet population in W. Va. and ultimately effecting the number of animals euthanized due to over population in animal shelters.

The Board of Directors of the Fix’Em Clinic will hold their first meeting on Tuesday evening August 28 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will also serve as a celebration of the completion of the first six months in operation. Members of the public and volunteers are cordially invited to attend to hear a short report of the accomplishments, and to recognize staff, volunteers and others who have contributed. The meeting will be followed by a short reception.

For a full list of services or more information on ways to donate and get involved, visit fixemclinic.org or contact Amber Costello, Executive Director, at 866-FixEmWV (866-349-3698)