First West Virginia sports betting app launches; sportsbooks open in Cross Lanes, Wheeling
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s first online sports betting and mobile app launched Thursday, while sportsbooks at casinos near Charleston and Wheeling opened for business.
Those physically within the Mountain State can go to www.BetLucky.com and download the app to place their wagers, according to a news release from Delaware North, an international hospitality firm that operates casinos in West Virginia.
The addition of Mardi Gras Casino and Resort, in Cross Lanes, and the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack means that all five Mountain State casinos have completed the transition to sports betting.
