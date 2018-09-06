First weekend of legal sports betting in WV brings $320K of taxable revenue
By REBECCA CARBALLO
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This past holiday weekend marked the beginning of legal sports gambling for West Virginia. A total of $320,631.70 in taxable revenue was made from bets wagered, according to the West Virginia Lottery.
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races was the first to begin legal sports betting. Other venues will follow suit in mid- to late September, West Virginia Gaming and Racing Association President John Cavacini said.
He said an uptick in wagers placed can be expected this weekend, when the professional football season starts.
