Latest News:
By September 6, 2018 Read More →

First weekend of legal sports betting in WV brings $320K of taxable revenue

By REBECCA CARBALLO

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Sports odds listed on a board in Las Vegas.
(AP file photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This past holiday weekend marked the beginning of legal sports gambling for West Virginia. A total of $320,631.70 in taxable revenue was made from bets wagered, according to the West Virginia Lottery.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races was the first to begin legal sports betting. Other venues will follow suit in mid- to late September, West Virginia Gaming and Racing Association President John Cavacini said.

He said an uptick in wagers placed can be expected this weekend, when the professional football season starts.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.