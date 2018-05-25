First Roads to Prosperity bond sale yields $800 million

By ANDREA LANNOM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first part of the General Obligation bond sales for the Roads to Prosperity program has yielded $800 million plus interest for larger projects in the state, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.

The state secured a 3.575 percent interest rate on the series of bonds sold this week, the release said. With interest, the bonds should leverage $915 million in borrowing for Roads to Prosperity, the release said.

Last year, West Virginians approved the Roads to Prosperity Highway Program to upgrade the state’s roads and bridges.

