First opioid settlement checks being delivered

By Terry L. May, Mingo Messenger

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Mingo County and its five municipalities each received early Christmas presents as checks totalling just over $2.4 million were presented to each of the entities throughout the week.

Williamson attorneys Truman and Letitia “Tish” Chafin appeared before the Mingo County Commission on Dec. 19 and presented the governing body with a check in the amount of $2,004,085. Prior to that, the Chafins gave Matewan Mayor Matt Moore a check for $48,862.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Letitia Chafin made a presentation to the Williamson City Council during its staff Christmas party with a check in the amount of $266,461. She met with representatives from the Town of Delbarton afterwards to give them $35,153.

On Thursday, the Town of Gilbert received $49,566 and the Town of Kermit got $20,037.

These checks were the first installment each of the governmental agencies will receive from the settlement of a national opioid lawsuit. The first lawsuit against manufacturers, distributors and pharmaceutical companies was originally filed by McDowell County in December 2016, according to Letitia Chafin.

“The lawsuit quickly grew and additional counties and cities across West Virginia added,” she said. “It spread nationwide and the cases were heard in both state and federal courts.”

