First felony charge: Man arrested at MVP protest chains self to equipment, accused of making threats of terrorist acts

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

LINDSIDE, W.Va. — Protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) in Monroe County has resulted in the first felony charge.

Andrea Preston, deputy circuit clerk for Monroe County Circuit Court, said Holden Dometrius, 22, was charged Thursday with threats of terrorist acts, a felony, after chaining himself to a piece of equipment in the pipeline’s path near Lindside.

He was also charged with three misdemeanors: trespassing, obstructing and injuring/tampering with a vehicle/special mobile equipment.

