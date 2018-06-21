Latest News:
Firings, resignations shake up West Virginia Gov. Justice’s administration

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Gov. Jim Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Gov. Jim Justice’s administration has been mired in controversy over the past few weeks, a slew of firings and resignations has rolled through his office and executive branch.

Brian Abraham, Justice’s general counsel, said Wednesday that Donnie Adkins, Justice’s deputy chief of staff and senior policy adviser, is no longer employed by the office.

He did not say directly whether Adkins was fired or resigned.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/firings-resignations-shake-up-gov-justice-s-administration/article_bde9c7dd-c58c-5f04-a281-13691144d82a.html

