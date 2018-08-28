Final preparations underway for West Virginia launch of sports betting Saturday
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sometime before noon Saturday, the first legal sports betting ticket will be sold in West Virginia, as Hollywood Casino in Charles Town becomes the first of five state casinos to offer sports betting.
Workers continue to put the finishing touches on the new sportsbook, the lounge area that will feature nine betting stations and nearly three-dozen big-screen televisions.
Staffers are going through the final paces of training on new sports betting machines.
