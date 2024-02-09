Final beam raised on Form Factory One

By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Form Energy celebrated the end of one chapter and the beginning of another Thursday as the iron-air battery manufacturer moves closer to beginning operations in Weirton later this year.

Company officials, members of the construction team and other guests gathered at the site of Form Factory One for a “topping out” ceremony in observance of the final steel beam being put in place, a milestone in the development of a facility set to bring 750 new jobs to the region.

“It has been such a journey to get here,” noted Ted Wiley, president and chief operating officer of Form Energy. “We looked all over the country for a place to build Form’s first factory. I couldn’t be more happy and feel more fortunate that we decided to pick Weirton as the place for Form’s new home.”

According to Soufiane Halily, vice president of Form Factory, a topping out ceremony often is held as part of major construction projects, helping to symbolize its completion. An evergreen tree is placed on the final beam, Halily said, to note the safe completion, as well as an ongoing connection to nature and a wish of good luck for all those working at the facility.

“For us it means, also, the importance of bringing manufactauring back to America, and to Weirton, to this community that’s supported us so deeply,” Halily said.

