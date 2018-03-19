Filmmaker Michael Moore visits Logan County to discuss teacher strike

By NANCY PEYTON

HD Media

LOGAN, W.Va. — Filmmaker Michael Moore was in Logan County on Wednesday to discuss the historic West Virginia teacher strike and the current political climate in the state with state Sen. Richard Ojeda, D-Logan, who is also a current U.S. House 3rd District candidate. The two talked for hours at Hot Cup, a locally owned coffee shop in town.

Moore is the director of multiple political documentaries, including “Bowling for Columbine,” an Academy Award-winning film on school safety, and “Fahrenheit 9/11,” which examines the early years of the George W. Bush presidency.

According to West Virginia MetroNews, Ojeda said Moore asked for the meeting to discuss the teachers’ strike. Ojeda said while he disagrees with Moore on multiple issues, he is willing to sit down with anyone.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/filmmaker-visits-logan-county-to-discuss-teacher-strike/article_42828552-2bd4-5af6-ac15-80dfea415ca1.html

