Latest News:
By June 14, 2018 Read More →

FestivALL officially kicks off Friday in Charleston

By BILL LYNCH

Charleston Gazette-Mail

On the weekends, FestivALL fills Charleston’s downtown with parades, fairs and music.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Once again, a city becomes a work of art. FestivALL returns to Charleston this week with 10 days of music, dance, theater and more.

Officially, FestivALL kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with the Brickscape art exhibition at the Union Building, but FestivALL-related events began earlier in the week.

The opening night of the festival includes Live on the Levee at 6:30 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park with Louisiana-based jazzy jam/funk band New Orleans Suspects and Mercer County’s The Change while Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “The Full Monty” at the Charleston Civic Center Little Theater begins at 8 p.m.

Read the entire article:  https://www.wvgazettemail.com/arts_and_entertainment/festivall-officially-kicks-off-friday/article_9413d2db-3d30-5aad-b063-6837551dde6f.html     

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.