FestivALL officially kicks off Friday in Charleston
By BILL LYNCH
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Once again, a city becomes a work of art. FestivALL returns to Charleston this week with 10 days of music, dance, theater and more.
Officially, FestivALL kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with the Brickscape art exhibition at the Union Building, but FestivALL-related events began earlier in the week.
The opening night of the festival includes Live on the Levee at 6:30 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park with Louisiana-based jazzy jam/funk band New Orleans Suspects and Mercer County’s The Change while Charleston Light Opera Guild’s production of “The Full Monty” at the Charleston Civic Center Little Theater begins at 8 p.m.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/arts_and_entertainment/festivall-officially-kicks-off-friday/article_9413d2db-3d30-5aad-b063-6837551dde6f.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail