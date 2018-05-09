Fershee, Sergent, Ojeda, Miller win US House primaries
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Six candidates emerged from Tuesday’s primaries for the U.S. House of Representatives to square off in November’s general election.
In the 1st District, West Virginia University law school professor Kendra Fershee walloped former law firm CEO Ralph Baxter and fellow attorney Tom Payne, by about 10 points and 34 points, respectively.
In the 2nd District, former Hillary Clinton state director and longtime public servant Talley Sergent beat Army veteran and former nonprofit director Aaron Scheinberg, bringing in 62 percent of the vote compared to his 38 percent.
