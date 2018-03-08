Female veterans invited to screen ‘Women of War’ film in Wheeling

By HEATHER ZIEGLER

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

The Wheeling Veterans Center continually assists local men and women who have been in the military service as they transition to civilian life. That can include all types of services and outreach for troops.

However, women in the military often face issues not easily recognized or made public, said Michael Novotney, a veteran outreach specialist at the Vet Center and an Army combat veteran.

Novotney said the Wheeling Vet Center sees fewer females than male veterans, but is open to help either sex deal with the aftermath of combat and adjusting to home life once again. In an effort to address some of those issues, the Vet Center will host a showing of the movie/documentary titled “Journey to Normal: Women of War Come Home,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Towngate Theater on Market Street in the Center Wheeling neighborhood.

