FEMA official says West Virginia has stepped up relief

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is doing a better job monitoring disaster grant recipients after changes were made to the state agency monitoring those grants, an official with the Federal Emergency Management Administration Tuesday said.

An informational meeting was held with members of the media in Charleston. FEMA officials explained how their programs work, including public assistance, hazard mitigation and environmental and historic preservation. “The state has stepped up and has moved in a positive direction on grant monitoring,” the FEMA official said on background.

