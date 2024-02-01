By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for people who were affected by flooding in the Kanawha Valley and other areas of West Virginia in August.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available for residents in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison and Kanawha counties affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Aug. 28-30, 2023.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repair, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster, FEMA said Wednesday.

Federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, according to the agency.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA app available for download at bit.ly/FEMAdownload.

Additional designations could come later, if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments, FEMA noted.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/federal-disaster-declared-for-five-wv-counties-in-response-to-august-flooding/article_497f0efb-e120-5eab-94f0-4c1a94459bff.html