FBI urging youth to ‘think before you post’ hoax threats against West Virginia schools

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Undercover police officers walk down a hallway at Winfield Middle School after firing their weapons in a demonstration of an active shooter. The air if full of smoke from firing the weapons.
(Gazete-Mail photo by Kenny Kemp)

WINFIELD, W.Va.  — Don’t make hoax threats against schools and other places. But, also, don’t hesitate to report to police what you perceive to be a threat or suspicious activity, even if it turns out to be a false alarm.

Those were the messages Wednesday from FBI Supervisory Special Agent Wes Quigley and U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, who joined Putnam County schools Superintendent John Hudson for a news conference at Winfield Middle.

Downstairs from the event, school staff were finishing FBI- and county sheriff’s department-provided training on how to handle “active shooter” situations.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/fbi-urging-youth-to-think-before-you-post-hoax-threats/article_d7683ce4-24fa-5a3a-a049-6a0f729f81b4.html

