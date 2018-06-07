FBI urging youth to ‘think before you post’ hoax threats against West Virginia schools
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Don’t make hoax threats against schools and other places. But, also, don’t hesitate to report to police what you perceive to be a threat or suspicious activity, even if it turns out to be a false alarm.
Those were the messages Wednesday from FBI Supervisory Special Agent Wes Quigley and U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, who joined Putnam County schools Superintendent John Hudson for a news conference at Winfield Middle.
Downstairs from the event, school staff were finishing FBI- and county sheriff’s department-provided training on how to handle “active shooter” situations.
