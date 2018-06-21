Father plans to sue Berkeley County Schools over lesson on Islam

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Berkeley County father has secured help from an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based law firm to file a suit against his daughter’s school, claiming she was given an assignment that goes against his religious beliefs.

The Thomas Law Center will represent Richard Penkoski in a suit against Berkeley County Schools. The suit is one of several cases the law center has agreed to take on concerning what they view as Islamic indoctrination in public schools. Penkoski, who runs an online ministry called “Warriors of Christ,” said he approached the school district after his daughter, a seventh grader at Mountain Ridge Middle School, came home with an assignment on May14 that asked her seventh-grade class to practice writing the Islamic declaration of faith in Arabic calligraphy.

