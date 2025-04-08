Fat Possum: Senate Health Committee revives vaccine exemption bill

By Steven Allen Adams for The Journal

CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Senate committee opened up a House of Delegates bill Monday and amended into it an updated version of the school-age vaccine exemption legislation rejected by the House last month, creating what one senator called a “fat possum.”

The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee recommended a strike-and-insert amendment to House Bill 2776 Monday afternoon, requiring the state Department of Health to report positive alpha-gal tests to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HB 2776 was meant to add alpha-gal syndrome, a kind of food allergy caused by tick bites, to the list of diseases required to be reported to the CDC, but the committee amended it to include an updated version of a bill that died in the House on March 24 in a 42-56 vote – Senate Bill 460, relating to vaccine requirements.

