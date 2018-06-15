Farmers market nutrition vouchers available for West Virginia seniors
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senior farmers market nutrition vouchers are available in all 55 counties in West Virginia, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
Vouchers are distributed by the WVDA through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrient Program and can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.
Eligible seniors over the age of 60 can sign up at their local senior centers, and vouchers are distributed to seniors who meet certain requirements.
