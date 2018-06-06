Farmer’s Market nutrition program makes food available to West Virginia WIC clients

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Local fruits, vegetables and other farm-fresh foods at the Fairmont Farmer’s Market are available to clients of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program via vouchers as part of a farmer’s market nutrition program.

WIC nutritionist Kirstie Wadsworth said that the nationwide initiative started in Marion County in the late ‘90s providing women and their children access to these special benefits.

In previous years, the program has shown success in Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Harrison counties and that has provided increased voucher budgets for the area’s WIC clients.

