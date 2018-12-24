Latest News:
‘Family’ seasons are last chance in 2018 to put venison in the freezer

By JOHN McCOY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Frost or snow might be on the ground when hunters head afield for West Virginia’s holiday-season “family” antlerless-deer hunting seasons. If the weather isn’t too horrible, state wildlife officials expect hunters to fare well during the Dec. 26-28 and Dec. 28-31 seasons.
(Gazette-Mail photo by John McCoy)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For many West Virginians, the final week of the year is merely an interlude between holidays.

But not for all. For hunters willing to take an antlerless deer, it’s a final opportunity to put some venison in the freezer. Since 2002, the days between Christmas and New Year’s Day have been dedicated to a pair of deer hunts commonly called the “family seasons.”

The first — for young hunters, handicapped hunters and senior hunters — begins on Dec. 26 and ends on Dec. 27. The second, for the general public, begins on Dec. 28 and ends on Dec. 31.

