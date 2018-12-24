‘Family’ seasons are last chance in 2018 to put venison in the freezer
By JOHN McCOY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For many West Virginians, the final week of the year is merely an interlude between holidays.
But not for all. For hunters willing to take an antlerless deer, it’s a final opportunity to put some venison in the freezer. Since 2002, the days between Christmas and New Year’s Day have been dedicated to a pair of deer hunts commonly called the “family seasons.”
The first — for young hunters, handicapped hunters and senior hunters — begins on Dec. 26 and ends on Dec. 27. The second, for the general public, begins on Dec. 28 and ends on Dec. 31.
