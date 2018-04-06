Family members gather to remember the lives lost at Upper Big Branch
By WENDY HOLDREN
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Twenty-nine hard hats rest atop twenty-nine red wooden crosses. Twenty-nine photos line a metal beam of a coal tipple overhead.
Tommy Davis stares at the white flowers, handmade wreaths and stone markers adorning the space — a tribute to the 29 men who were killed in an explosion eight years ago, April 5, 2010, at the Upper Big Branch mine in Montcoal.
“The memorial is nice,” he says, taking a drag from his cigarette. “But this is closer.”
