Family members gather to remember the lives lost at Upper Big Branch

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Twenty-nine hard hats rest atop twenty-nine red wooden crosses. Twenty-nine photos line a metal beam of a coal tipple overhead.

Tommy Davis stares at the white flowers, handmade wreaths and stone markers adorning the space — a tribute to the 29 men who were killed in an explosion eight years ago, April 5, 2010, at the Upper Big Branch mine in Montcoal.

“The memorial is nice,” he says, taking a drag from his cigarette. “But this is closer.”

Read the entire article and watch video: http://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/family-members-gather-to-remember-the-lives-lost-at-upper/article_ed50bc3c-496a-522c-b5be-8f482a4d7075.html

