Fairmont Senior, Doddridge County both place 3rd to lead locals in state cheerleading competition; Hurricane, Winfield, Tug Valley are champs

By Michael Minnich, WV News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, in Class AA, and Doddridge County Bulldogs, in Class A, both claimed third-place finishes to lead locals in the state cheerleading competitions at the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University on Saturday.

Fairmont Senior scored 87.74 points to finish a whisker behind second-place Logan (88.72); Winfield claimed the team title with an impressive score of 91.6.

Defending champion Lincoln was fourth this time around with a tally of 83.15, with East Fairmont in fifth with 81.33.

Westside (79.91), Lewis County (77.57) and Herbert Hoover (75.51) rounded out the field.

